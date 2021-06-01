Matthew E. White – “Genuine Hesitation”

Matthew E. White has spent the last few years in collaborator mode, producing records for Natalie Prass and Bedouine and teaming up with Flo Morrissey and, much more recently, Lonnie Holley, for full-length projects. Today, he’s announcing his first solo album in six years and his third album overall, K Bay, which will be out in September. Lead single “Genuine Hesitation” is the sort of big-canvas, luxurious rock jam one has come to expect from White.

Here’s White on his new track and album:

For me, one of the most exciting production techniques from this record was this idea where I’d record the song twice. First, in a more traditional, band-in-the-room, work out the parts and sounds, nail it, kind of way. Secondly, I would distill the concept of the song one way or another into an instrumental composition. I had a much larger band (based off of Miles Davis’s On The Corner bands) play this kind of new-music/improvisational piece at the same tempo as I had recorded the first, more ‘normal’ take. The goal was to be able to cut across between the two pieces, and/or layer them and have them fit together in wild ways. To a large degree it worked, which was pretty exciting for me. The intro to ‘Genuine Hesitation’ is an excerpt from the much longer improvisation based instrumental.

Listen to “Genuine Hesitation” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Genuine Hesitation”

02 “Electric”

03 “Nested”

04 “Take Your Time (And Find That Orange To Squeeze)”

05 “Let’s Ball”

06 “Fell Like An Ax”

07 “Only In America / When The Curtains Of The Night Are Peeled Back” (Feat. Joseph “JoJo” Clarke)

08 “Never Had It Better”

09 “Judy”

10 “Shine A Light For Me”

11 “Hedged In Darkness”

K Bay is out 9/10 via Domino. Pre-order it here.