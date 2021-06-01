Taylor Swift Cast In New David O. Russell Movie

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

News June 1, 2021 5:41 PM By Peter Helman

Taylor Swift is going to be in director David O. Russell’s new movie, Collider reports. She’s joining an already star-studded cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola.

The title of the film, the plot, and Swift’s role in it are all being kept under wraps for now; all we really know is that it’s a period, supposedly set in the 1930s, and may or may not be called Canterbury Glass. It’ll be Russell’s first film since 2015’s Jennifer Lawrence-starring Joy. The last non-documentary movie that Swift was in was Cats, so uh, hopefully this one turns out better.

