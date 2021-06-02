Martha Skye Murphy – “Found Out”

The British musician Martha Skye Murphy was most recently heard guesting on the stunning Squid track “Narrator,” off their new album Bright Green Field, and today she’s back with a new song of her own, “Found Out.” It’s scraping and distorted and Murphy’s vocals are haunting as they stretch each syllable out. It’ll appear on her forthcoming album, the follow-up to last year’s pair of EPs.

“The voice is abject; it comes from within the body, it is delivered by the mouth, heard outside our anatomy, taken back in through the ear and felt as a vibration,” Murphy said in a statement. “The voice can trigger, titillate, stimulate, induce false memories of the past and desires for the future. Bending and melding, this song teases and guides the passenger into an inescapable place of their own creation.”

“Found Out” is out now via Warp.