Martha Skye Murphy – “Found Out”

New Music June 2, 2021 1:53 PM By James Rettig

Martha Skye Murphy – “Found Out”

New Music June 2, 2021 1:53 PM By James Rettig

The British musician Martha Skye Murphy was most recently heard guesting on the stunning Squid track “Narrator,” off their new album Bright Green Field, and today she’s back with a new song of her own, “Found Out.” It’s scraping and distorted and Murphy’s vocals are haunting as they stretch each syllable out. It’ll appear on her forthcoming album, the follow-up to last year’s pair of EPs.

“The voice is abject; it comes from within the body, it is delivered by the mouth, heard outside our anatomy, taken back in through the ear and felt as a vibration,” Murphy said in a statement. “The voice can trigger, titillate, stimulate, induce false memories of the past and desires for the future. Bending and melding, this song teases and guides the passenger into an inescapable place of their own creation.”

Listen below.

“Found Out” is out now via Warp.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “A Groovy Kind Of Love”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “Red Red Wine”

    3 days ago

    Grimes Has A Proposition For The Communists

    9 hours ago

    BTS And Their Fan Army Are Rendering The Pop Charts Useless

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Japanese Breakfast Jubilee

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest