Jeff Tweedy To Play Opening Of New Bushwick Venue Brooklyn Made

News June 2, 2021 10:09 AM By James Rettig

Brooklyn is getting another concert venue. The 500-cap Brooklyn Made, which will be located at 428 Troutman Street in Bushwick off the Jefferson L stop, will open in the fall. Jeff Tweedy will be the venue’s inaugural performer, playing over two nights (9/30 and 10/1). He’ll be followed by Greg Dulli and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Other concerts already on the books for the fall include Spirit Of The Beehive, Turnover, Steve Earle, Band Of Horses, Whitney, and a New Year’s Eve show from Guided By Voices.

The venue is being run by former Live Nation New York president Anthony Makes, who launched a promotion company with the same name last year. The venue building — which also includes a bar, coffee shop, and a second-level house for performing artists — was sold in 2018 for $10 million.

More information on the new venue and their upcoming calendar can be found here.

