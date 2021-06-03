Deerhoof – “Don’t Talk Like” (Sleater-Kinney Cover)

This year, the venerated Pacific Northwest indie label Kill Rock Stars turns 30, and the label has been celebrating that anniversary with a series called Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars). A whole lot of people have been covering a whole lot of songs from the KRS catalog. That list includes Mike Watt doing Bikini Kill, Califone doing Mecca Normal, and Xiu Xiu doing Long Hind Legs, among others. Now Deerhoof, a band that released a whole lot of music on Kill Rock Stars, has chipped in with the release of a new EP.

On the new EP Sandwich, Deerhoof start things out with a strange, contemplative cover of Sleater-Kinney’s “Don’t Talk Like,” the heart-wrecked classic from 1999’s The Hot Rock. At the end of the EP, Deerhoof also take on “Hitch-Hike,” the warped, whistle-heavy 1980 punk anthem from the Swiss punk band LiliPUT. (KRS reissued the whole LiliPUT/Kleenex discography in 2001.) In between, a bunch of other artists cover Deerhoof songs: Wilco’s Nels Cline with Yuka and Ches, Shutups, Kaylee with Kynwyn Sterling, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Dave Depper.

In a press release, Deerhoof explain the thinking behind covering “Don’t Talk Like”:

KRS has an enormous catalogue. How do you choose? Something about the Sleater-Kinney song though, we had to try it. We wanted to celebrate one of these magic moments when they sounded like they didn’t quite know what they were doing…when emotions were revelations, and dissonances collided in some mystery universe between intention and accident. We relate to that part of us that works just like a child. We wanted to take a question mark of a song and not answer it.

Here’s that Sleater-Kinney cover:

And here’s the Deerhoof take on LiliPUT’s “Hitch-Hike”:

If you want to stream the full Sandwich EP, you can do it below.

The Sandwich EP is out now on Kill Rock Stars.