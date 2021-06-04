In the past few years, Lil Baby and Lil Durk have both been on crazy runs. Durk was one of the first artists to emerge out of the original Chicago drill wave, but he didn’t truly catch fire until the past year or two. Right now, though, he’s a huge deal. Lil Baby, meanwhile, came out of Atlanta a few years ago, and he’s one of the three or four most popular rappers in the world at the moment. Both Baby and Durk have emotive sing-rap styles, and they’ve worked together a bunch of times over the years. Today, they’ve released their collaborative album The Voice Of The Heroes.

Durk and Baby have been teasing The Voice OF The Heroes for a few months, and they pushed back the release one week out of respect for DMX’s posthumous album Exodus. Earlier this week, Durk and Baby dropped the title track. The album follows two big 2020 hits, Durk’s The Voice and Baby’s My Turn. Durk and Baby must’ve recorded the LP quickly, but it doesn’t sound thrown together, though the cover art probably could’ve used a couple more drafts.

Durk and Baby’s styles fit together nicely, and the album plays out as a strong-if-predictable work of sticky, depressive sing-rap. Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Rod Wave, and Young Thug make guest appearances, while producers like Murda Beatz, Wheezy, and Turbo contribute beats. Stream the album below.

The Voice Of The Heroes is out now on Quality Control/Wolfpack Global/Motown/Alamo.