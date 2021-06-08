Bright Eyes Announce Tour Dates With Lucy Dacus

Back in January of 2020, Bright Eyes made their grand return. The Conor Oberst-led trio reunited and announced that they’d be heading out on a world tour, starting with a late March show in Japan. We all know how that turned out. Bright Eyes released a new album, the quite good Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was. They played on late-night shows. They dropped a few extra songs. But Bright Eyes still haven’t played a proper live show since 2011. Today, they announced rescheduled versions of some of the shows that they first planned for last year, and they also added a bunch of extra shows.

As of right now, Bright Eyes’ first show back will be a late-July gig in Lewistown, New York. They’ll swing down through the Southeast, and Lucy Dacus will open all the shows. (Dacus and Conor Oberst have a shared bandmate in Phoebe Bridgers, who’s in boygenius with Dacus and Better Oblivion Community Center with Oberst. Dacus will release her new album Home Video later this month.) The New Haven show on the tour will also feature Japanese Breakfast, while Waxahatchee will also jump on the bill for the New York show.

Most of the Bright Eyes reunion tour has yet to be rescheduled. But a late-summer night out at a Bright Eyes/Lucy Dacus show sounds pretty great right now. Check out those dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre *

7/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *#

7/29 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks *

7/30 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (outdoors) *

7/31 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *^

8/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion *

8/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

8/05 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

8/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

8/07 – Atlanta, GA @The Eastern *

8/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces *

* with Lucy Dacus

# with Japanese Breakfast

^ with Waxahatchee