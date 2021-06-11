Megan Thee Stallion – “Thot Shit”

New Music June 11, 2021 12:12 AM By James Rettig

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new single called “Thot Shit.” It’s the first new track she’s put out since winning Best New Artist at the Grammys. It finds her returning to her alter ego Tina Snow, who she last brought out on a 2018 EP. Per a press release, the track “celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves, doing whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of what the critics have to say.”

Last year, Megan released her debut studio album Good News.

Watch the video for “Thot Shit” below.

Megan also recently hopped on this Marshmello track:

