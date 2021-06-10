Skrillex, Noisia, josh pan, & Dylan Brady – “Supersonic (My Existence)”
EDM superstar Skrillex has been busy lately. He shared two new singles last month, the glimmering house track “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah and the hip-hop-adjacent pop-punk song “Too Bizarre” with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain. Today, he’s back with another crowded collab cut, “Supersonic (My Existence),” which features vocals from josh pan and additional production from Dutch electronic trio Noisia and 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady. Listen below.