KennyHoopla is one of the many artists reviving and revamping pop-punk right now, and it definitely helps to have the ability to work alongside Travis Barker. His singles for this new mixtape, Survivor’s Guilt, were wildly successful; “estella//” and “hollywood sucks//,” which both bounce with the catchy, melodic blink-182 sound, have become alternative anthems with radio play.

The mixtape, though, is full of great surprises. The opener “silence is also an answer//” is an immersive entry, drenched in a loud, bombastic sound while his vocals start off as barely whispers. His lyrics capture a strong sense of longing: “I wonder what you’re thinking right now/ I wonder if you know you’re in my mind.” “inside of heaven’s mouth, there is a sweet tooth//” is another highlight, mostly because of its unexpected screams. It’s raw and intense, and the record could’ve use more moments like it. Hopefully the next one.

Stream Survivor’s Guilt below.

Survivor’s Guilt is out now on Mogul Vision/Arista/Sony.