Polo G Arrested Following Police Altercation In Miami

Chicago rapper Polo G. who just released his excellent new album Hall Of Fame, has been arrested in Miami following an altercation with local police. He’s being charged with battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, and criminal mischief, and his bail is set at $19,500.

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, Polo G “ended up in a struggle on the ground” with an officer attempting to handcuff him after being pulled over in his car around 1:00 AM on Saturday. Another officer who witnessed the incident says he saw the rapper atop the cop, swinging his elbows and striking him multiple times.

The arresting officer reportedly suffered “multiple injuries” including an abrasion to the right upper forehead and a swollen and slightly bruised right cheek. After being taken into custody, Polo G allegedly shouted, “I will kill you, I swear I will use these fists to beat the shit out of you and knock your ass out.”

Polo G’s mother and manager Stacia Mac addressed the situation in a video posted to Instagram late last night, saying that Polo G and his younger brother were pulled over while leaving an album release party with security. “My kids called me in a frenzy saying the police are behind them, 20 cars behind them … They refused to let me speak to my minor son, who is 16-years-old,” she said. “They stopped them because they were driving while Black.”

“The Miami Police Department is aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile,” the Miami PD tweeted this morning. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

Last night, to celebrate the album release, Polo G performed his #1 hit “Rapstar” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.