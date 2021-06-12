Watch Noel Gallagher’s Interview & Performance On CBS This Morning

Noel Gallagher just released Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), a double-album collection of his greatest hits with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. And today, he went on CBS This Morning to promote it, sitting down for an interview with Anthony Mason to discuss his career and what he’s been doing during the pandemic — mostly building a new studio and writing “lots and lots of songs.” He also played several songs with his band for the show’s weekly Saturday Sessions performance series, singing “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” “We’re On Our Way Now,” and “Holy Mountain.” Watch below.

