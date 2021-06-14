Triathalon – “Pressure”

New Music June 14, 2021 10:10 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, Triathalon, a trio that formed in Savannah and that’s currently based in Brooklyn, released their Sleep Cycle EP. Today, they’ve followed that record with a new single called “Pressure.” As a matter of fact, they’ve released five different versions of that particular single.

“Pressure” is a bit of a left turn for this band. The Triathalon sound has always been a bit hazy and funky, driven by vaporous melodies and big beats. But “Pressure” pushes the band in a way-out dance-music direction. The track’s melodies are as loose and chillwavey as ever, but the track is driven by a full-on breakbeat. It’s basically psychedelic drum ‘n’ bass, which is fun.

On Bandcamp, Triathalon have released “Pressure” along with four remixes. There’s a “Late Night Mix,” an “AM Mix,” a screwed-and-chopped “Slow Mix,” and an instrumental. Check out the full maxi-single below.

The self-released “Pressure” single is available now at Bandcamp.

