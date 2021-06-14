Made In America 2021 Lineup

News June 14, 2021 1:23 PM By James Rettig

Made In America 2021 Lineup

News June 14, 2021 1:23 PM By James Rettig

Made In America, the Philadelphia-based festival that was founded by Jay-Z a decade ago, has announced the lineup for its 2021 edition. Justin Bieber and Lil Baby are the headliners and each will close out one of the festival’s two days (9/4 and 9/5), which coincide with Labor Day Weekend. Also on board are Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more that have yet to be announced.

The fest will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Tickets are on sale now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Will To Power’s “Baby, I Love Your Way / Freebird Medley (Free Baby)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    11 hours ago

    Lorde – “Solar Power”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    6 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest