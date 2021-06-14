Made In America 2021 Lineup

Made In America, the Philadelphia-based festival that was founded by Jay-Z a decade ago, has announced the lineup for its 2021 edition. Justin Bieber and Lil Baby are the headliners and each will close out one of the festival’s two days (9/4 and 9/5), which coincide with Labor Day Weekend. Also on board are Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more that have yet to be announced.

The fest will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Tickets are on sale now.