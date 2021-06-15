Liars – “Big Appetite”

Last month, Angus Andrew announced a new Liars album called The Apple Drop. Along with the announcement, Andrew shared a new song called “Sekwar,” which was a promising first glimpse — it landed amongst our favorite songs of the week. Today, he’s back with another.

Liars’ latest is called “Big Appetite.” “I thought that spelunking with bats for the ‘Sekwar’ video tested the upper limits of my fear threshold, but it turns out having a revved up drill pointed close to my forehead for a day is truly the stuff of nightmares,” Andrew said of the song’s accompanying video.

“The drill spun the camera at up to 2000rpm, and the very real potential for an accidental trepanation gave the filming an extra potency,” director Clemens Habicht added. “The terror experienced by the almost broken but fiercely determined space traveler mixes with the candy colours of a delirious unhinged euphoria, with lucid recollections of band members Cameron Deyell and Laurence Pike joining a more fresh-faced Angus from a distant, optimistic and simpler past.”

Check it out below.

The Apple Drop is out 8/6 on Mute. Pre-order it here.