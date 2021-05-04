Liars – “Sekwar”

Liars, which has functioned as the solo project of longtime vocalist Angus Andrew for about half a decade now, haven’t released an album since 2018’s Titles With The Word Fountain. Andrew has popped up intermittently since then, remixing P.E. in pre-pandemic times and duetting with Jamie Stewart on the recent Xiu Xiu album. Now it seems he’s ready to unleash another Liars album on the world.

A new Liars single called “Sekwar” premiered tonight on Marc Riley’s BBC Radio 6 show. Sonically it exists somewhere between Arab Strap and Radiohead circa Hail To The Thief, with Andrew alternately sing-speaking and belting out melodies over a throbbing, clattering electronic rock pulse. According to Riley, “Sekwar” is from an album called The Apple Drop, which is dropping in August. That’s about all the info we have so far, but a video for “Sekwar” is premiering Wednesday at 9AM ET, at which point more details will probably emerge. (We’ll update this post if and when that happens.) The embed for that video is below, but in the meantime, you can hear “Sekwar” here by scrolling to 53:47.

The Apple Drop is out 8/6 on Mute.