The Go! Team – “A Bee Without Its Sting”

The Go! Team are releasing the new album Get Up Sequences Part One, their first since 2018’s Semicircle, in just a few weeks. We’ve already heard early singles “Cookie Scene,” “World Remember Me Now,” and “Pow.” And today, they’re sharing “A Bee Without Its Sting,” a new blast of sonic sunshine that recalls the joy of classic Jackson 5, with lead vocals sung by Detroit teenagers Jessie Miller and Rian Woods.

“When I was working on the last Go! Team record Semicircle I approached the choir leader of a Detroit school called the Detroit Academy For Arts And Sciences, Miss Kee, and asked if any of her students were interested in singing on a Go! Team song,” the band’s Ian Parton explains. “So when it came to finding the singer for ‘A Bee Without Its Sting’ I thought again of Miss Kee and her students. One of the singers was a teenager called Jessie Miller whose voice was perfect for the song. She’d never been into a recording studio before, but her voice is so full of character.”

Listen below to “A Bee Without Its Sting” below.

Get Up Sequences Part One is out 7/2 on Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.