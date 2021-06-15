Supreme Reveals Massive Attack Collaboration Out Thursday

Is your band really a marketable global brand if it hasn’t collaborated with Supreme yet? Massive Attack is joining those ranks this week, when the streetwear brand will release an apparel collection featuring the beetle from the group’s Mezzanine album art. There will be soccer shirts (viewable above), short-sleeve button-downs, and shorts, each in a trio of colors. The prices haven’t been revealed yet, but Supreme’s next merch drop is scheduled for this Thursday, June 17.

Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja, aka graffiti artist 3D, was the creative director for the original album artwork. If you believe the theory that Del Naja is Banksy, then I guess this counts as a Supreme/Banksy collab. Check out the rest of the items below.