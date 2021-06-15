Supreme Reveals Massive Attack Collaboration Out Thursday

News June 15, 2021 7:20 PM By Chris DeVille

Supreme Reveals Massive Attack Collaboration Out Thursday

News June 15, 2021 7:20 PM By Chris DeVille

Is your band really a marketable global brand if it hasn’t collaborated with Supreme yet? Massive Attack is joining those ranks this week, when the streetwear brand will release an apparel collection featuring the beetle from the group’s Mezzanine album art. There will be soccer shirts (viewable above), short-sleeve button-downs, and shorts, each in a trio of colors. The prices haven’t been revealed yet, but Supreme’s next merch drop is scheduled for this Thursday, June 17.

Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja, aka graffiti artist 3D, was the creative director for the original album artwork. If you believe the theory that Del Naja is Banksy, then I guess this counts as a Supreme/Banksy collab. Check out the rest of the items below.

Related

Mezzanine Turns 20

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Will To Power’s “Baby, I Love Your Way / Freebird Medley (Free Baby)”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    1 day ago

    Lorde Discusses Her New Song’s Similarity To Primal Scream, And Writing It At Cazzie David’s House

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest