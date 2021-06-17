Rose City Band – “In The Rain”

New Music June 17, 2021 9:57 AM By Tom Breihan

With Wooden Shjips and with Moon Duo, Ripley Johnson has made a few different flavors of way-out psychedelic rock. On his own, though, Johnson makes music that’s a whole lot more relaxed. Johnson’s project Rose City Band is a full-on solo project. On his Rose City Band records, Johnson plays almost every instrument. Next week, Johnson will release the new Rose City Band album Earth Trip, and it’s a beaut. Today, we get a very, very pretty new song from that album.

We’ve already posted the Earth Trip singles “Lonely Places,” “Silver Roses,” and “Ramblin’ With The Day.” Today, Johnson has also shared the new song “In The Rain,” which might be the prettiest thing to come out of this album rollout yet. “In The Rain” is not a Dramatics cover, which might’ve been interesting. Instead, it’s Johnson going on a blissed-out inward journey for eight extremely chill minutes.

“In The Rain” is a twinkly slowcore reverie. Johnson sings in a whispery voice, plays delicately spangled guitar solos, and rides a soft groove that’s full of bongos and harmonicas. The track plays as one deep, long, contented sigh, and you can hear it below.

Earth Trip is out 6/25 on Thrill Jockey.

