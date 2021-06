These Arms Are Snakes are playing a reunion show. Following a couple weeks of teasing on their newly created Instagram account, they announced that they will be playing at Neumos in Seattle on 8/21 with Filth Is Eternal and Dust Moth.

The Seattle post-hardcore band released three albums on Jade Tree and Suicide Squeeze before disbanding in 2009; they last got together for a surprise set in 2016.

You can cop tickets and find more information here.