Nicolas Godin – “Love Theme” (Feat. Kadjha Bonet)

Nicolas Godin knows a few things about making smooth, lush, sophisticated makeout music. For decades, Godin has been half of the French duo Air. More recently, he’s also been making music on his own. Last year, Godin released his second solo album Concrete And Glass, which featured a whole lot of guest singers. This week, Godin will release an expanded edition of the album with a few extra tracks. We’ve already heard him team up with We Are KING on “Another Side.” Today, he’s shared another track from the same LP.

Godin’s latest song is called “Love Theme,” and it’s a collaboration with Kadhja Bonet, a psychedelic soul singer who’s collaborated with people like Childish Gambino, Twin Shadow, and Anderson .Paak’s Free Nationals. “Love Theme” is a rich, textured track that sounds a whole lot like ’90s Air, right down to the subtly percolating drums, but Bonet’s voice adds a very cool extra element. Check it out below.

Concrete and Glass: Expanded Edition is out 6/25 via Because.

