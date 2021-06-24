Gavin Turek – “Illusions”

The disco-informed soul singer and songwriter Gavin Turek recently came out with “Slide,” her collaboration with the multi-instrumentalist bLAck pARty. That song, it turns out, was not a one-off. Instead, it was the stealth-release first single for Turek’s forthcoming album Madame Gold, which finds Turek adapting a whole new sound and persona. Today, she’s announced the album and dropped another single.

Turek produced and co-wrote all of Madame Gold with Childish Gambino collaborator Chris Hartz. On the album, she digs deeper into ’70s funk and soul, and she imagines herself a fantastical superhero character. In a press release, Turek says, “Releasing this album is my way of taking back my power and stepping into the role of my own superhero. I don’t need a man, a label, or the government to save me. I needed to find the hero in myself.”

Turek’s new single “Illusions” has a nice, sparkling glide to it. It’s a blissed-out love song, and Turek really wraps her voice around its groove. Turek co-directed the song’s video with Nina Reyes-Rosenberg. In the clip, we see a gold-painted Turek in the desert, spending time with a special friend. Every shot in the clip could appear on the cover of an old sci-fi pulp novel or as a still in a Jodorowsky movie. Check out the video and the Madame Gold tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crashing Landing Overture”

02 “Elevator”

03 “2AM”

04 “So What”

05 “Pressure”

06 “Circulate” The Goods

07 “Slide” (Feat. bLAck pARty)

08 “Whisper”

09 “Illusions”

10 “Thank You”

11 “Sad Ice Cream”

12 “Hero”

13 “Simple Reasons”

14 “All Of The Noise”

Madame Gold is out 7/23.