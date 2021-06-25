DaBaby – “Red Light Green Light”

DaBaby is still in the zone where he’s throwing guest verses on every halfway notable event-rap album, but he also seems to be cooking something up for himself. A week ago, DaBaby released the heedlessly energetic two-minute single “Ball If I Want To.” Today, he’s come out with another track that fits the same aesthetic. It definitely seems like he’s got some kind of project, presumably the follow-up to last year’s Blame It On Baby, in the works.

Like “Ball If I Want To,” the new song “Red Light, Green Light,” is a fast, raunchy, simplistic rap banger. It’s not a pop song like “Rockstar,” the Roddy Ricch collab that became Baby’s first #1 hit last year. Instead, it’s got Baby going in and talking horny over a cartoonish flute-loop beat from “Ball If I Want To” producer D.A. Got That Dope. Considering that DaBaby has only been in the public eye for a couple of years, it feels weird to call this a return to his roots, but that’s what this is. Listen below.