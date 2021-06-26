Klymaxx Say The Wrong Klymaxx Was Inducted Into Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Klymaxx, the all-female pop R&B band that scored several Hot 100 hits in the ’80s, was inducted into the first class of the new Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame in Washington, DC yesterday. But according to three of the band’s original members, Billboard reports, the wrong Klymaxx got inducted.

Singer Lorena “Lungs” Stewart, keyboardist Lynn Malsby, and drummer, vocalist, and producer Bernadette Cooper, who founded Klymaxx in 1979, tell Billboard that the WSHOF — which is not affiliated with the Songwriters Hall Of Fame — inducted a touring version of Klymaxx led by former guitarist Cheryl Cooley, who is claiming credit for songs she didn’t write.

“Cheryl wrote minimally and none of the hits,” Cooper says. “Presenting herself as Klymaxx for, of all things, a songwriting award would be laughable if it weren’t just plain fraudulent, and she knows that … She’s crossed the line.”

The Truth In Music Advertising Act allows originals members of a band to tour using the band’s trademark if the individual’s name is also billed, i.e. “Cheryl Cooley’s Klymaxx.” (Cooper currently performs as “Klymaxx Featuring Bernadette Cooper,” and vocalist and producer Joyce “Fenderella” Irby performs as “Joyce Irby & Klymaxx.”) Cooley had a falling out with her bandmates in the early 2000s when she unsuccessfully attempted to register the Klymaxx trademark for her sole usage, and since then, she’s apparently just been billing herself as Klymaxx.

It goes further than that, though; the other Klymaxx members allege that Cooley has actually managed to change songwriting credits and publishing shares in ASCAP’s database. “ASCAP needs to get on its job. Not only has Cooley stolen large parts of my, Lynn and Bernadette’s shares, but she has removed the names of other legitimate cowriters,” Irby wrote in an email to Sony Music Publishing last year. “ASCAP has also failed to list the ‘submitter’ in the ‘Details’ section, which would of course point directly back to Cheryl Cooley, or those acting on her behalf.”

Cooper and her other bandmates only found out about the Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction when Billboard published a story that Klymaxx were among the honorees, which also include Roberta Flack, Valerie Simpson, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Deniece Williams. They attempted to contact WSHOF founder Janice McLean DeLoatch about the dispute with Cooley but were unable to resolve the situation.

“After we had given them receipts, the final word from the hall of fame was, ‘If you guys decide you’re going to come, we’ll let everyone know you’re in the audience,’” says Stewart. She, Cooper, Irby, Malsby, and keyboardist Robbin Grider all declined to attend the ceremony. In a joint statement, they say, “A proper acknowledgment would have been heartwarming.”