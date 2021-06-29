The Bug – “Clash” (Feat. Logan)

New Music June 29, 2021 11:43 AM By James Rettig

Kevin Martin, aka the Bug, has kept plenty busy over the last few years, teaming up with the likes of Burial and Jesu and Dis Fig and Earth and many more, but it’s been seven years since the last proper Bug album, Angels & Devils, came out in 2014.

Today, Martin is announcing a new the Bug album called Fire, which features collaborations with Moor Mother, Flowdan, Roger Robinson, and others. Today, he’s sharing its lead single, “Fire,” a team-up with a musician who goes by Logan. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “The Fourth Day” (Feat. Roger Robinson)
02 “Pressure” (Feat. Flowdan)
03 “Demon” (Feat. Irah)
04 “Vexed” (Feat. Moor Mother)
05 “Clash” (Feat. Logan)
06 “War” (Feat. Nazamba)
07 “How Bout Dat” (Feat. FFSYTHO)
08 “Bang” (Feat. Manga Saint Hilare)
09 “Hammer” (Feat. Flowdan)
10 “Ganja Baby” (Feat. Daddy Freddy)
11 “Fuck Off” (Feat. Logan)
12 “Bomb” (Feat. Flowdan)
13 “High Rise” (Feat. Manga Saint Hilare)
14 “The Missing” (Feat. Roger Robinson)

Fire is out 8/27 via Ninja Tune.

