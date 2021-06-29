Smile Machine – “Pretty Today”

New Music June 29, 2021 2:52 PM By James Rettig

Jordyn Blakely — drummer for the likes of Stove, Bartees Strange, Maneka, and more — is releasing her debut EP as Smile Machine, Bye For Now, in a couple weeks. We recently posted its lead single, “Shit Apple,” and today Blakely is back with another new song, “Pretty Today.” It’s drowned-out and fuzzy, Blakely’s voice and some chiming keys barely breaking through the surface. “This song is about wanting to create your own identity and break free from unhealthy patterns or behaviors, creating your own sense of self and not feeling stuck or enmeshed in your environment,” Blakely said in a statement, continuing:

Feeling confused about who you truly are and want to be; like maybe you never really knew yourself and are trying to figure it out all over again. It also is about examining one’s codependent tendencies, and how loving someone can feel smothering or you can be the person smothering someone.

Listen below.

The Bye For Now EP is out 7/16 via Exploding In Sound.

