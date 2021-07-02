Angel Dream (Songs And Music From The Motion Picture “She’s The One”) is the latest Tom Petty archival release, out today. It’s an expanded and remastered version of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ 1996 soundtrack album Songs And Music From The Motion Picture “She’s The One, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Pulled from the many of the same recording sessions as last year’s Wildflowers box set, it features four previously unreleased songs from the time period: “One Of Life’s Little Mysteries,” “Thirteen Days,” “105 Degrees,” and “French Disconnection.” There’s also an extended edition of “Supernatural Radio.”

“These songs are extremely special. I am grateful this record is getting the recognition it deserves,” Dana Petty, Tom’s widow, said in a statement. “The remix Ryan Ulyate did sounds amazing, and the unreleased gems are a lovely bonus. Annakim, Adria, and I took a lot of time finding artwork that reflects the mood of the album. I think we finally achieved that with Alia Penner’s work. It is surreal and beautiful, just like life during that time.”

Listen to the full archival release below.