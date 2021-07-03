Big Boi & Sleepy Brown – “lowercase (no cap)” (Feat. Killer Mike)

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown – “lowercase (no cap)” (Feat. Killer Mike)

Big Boi and his longtime associate Sleepy Brown announced their joint album The Big Sleepover way back in September 2019 with the release of “Intentions.” A little over a year ago, they shared another song from the project called “Can’t Sleep.” And today, they’re back with third track, “lowercase (no cap),” which also features a verse from fellow Atlanta rap legend Killer Mike. At this rate, we should get the full album by 2030! Listen to “lowercase (no cap)” below.

