Watch Susanna Hoffs Sing “Eternal Flame” & “Manic Monday” With A String Quartet For CNN’s July 4th Special

Last week, our column The Number Ones covered the Bangles’ 1989 monster ballad “Eternal Flame,” and it gave some of us a chance to reflect on how that song absolutely rules. Then, this past weekend, Hoffs sang a new version of that song, as well as another Bangles classic, as part of CNN’s Fourth Of July festivities.

In CNN’s studio, Hoffs sang both “Eternal Flame” and “Manic Monday,” the Bangles’ Prince-written 1986 breakout hit, with a string quartet backing her up. On those versions of those songs, Hoffs worked with producer Peter Asher, the former Beatles associate who signed James Taylor and managed Linda Ronstadt, and who served as an inspiration for Mike Meyers’ Austin Powers character. (As that “Eternal Flame” column details, Susanna Hoffs also had something to do with Austin Powers becoming a thing. For that matter, Peter Asher has also appeared in The Number Ones as half of the short-lived British Invasion hitmakers Peter & Gordon.)

Hoffs continues to sound great, and those string-quartet versions of the Bangles’ hits were cool. CNN intercut Hoffs’ performance with footage of fireworks going off, which was silly. Watch it happen below.