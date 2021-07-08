IDK – “Red” (Feat. MF DOOM, Westside Gunn, & Jay Electronica)

New Music July 8, 2021 6:30 PM By James Rettig

The Maryland rapper IDK is releasing a new album, USEE4YOURSELF, tomorrow. It’s the follow-up to his 2019 guest-heavy debut Is He Real?. He’s already dropped a few singles from it, including ones with Young Thug and Offset, and he’s just dropped another one right before the whole thing is out in full. “Red” features appearances from Jay Electronica, Westside Gunn, and has a posthumous contribution from MF DOOM. Check it out below.

USEE4YOURSELF is out 7/9.

