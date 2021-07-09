Peggy Gou – “I Go”
Korean-born, Berlin-based DJ and producer Peggy Gou has shared the song “I Go,” her second single of the summer following last month’s OHHYUK collab “Nabi.” The new track is a shimmering, propulsive electronic dance track inspired by Gou’s love of ’90s club music. As she explains:
When I was a teenager in Korea, we didn’t have rave culture like there was in the UK. “I Go” is a tribute to that era, my own reimagination of the sounds I grew up loving. The lyrics are inspired by a note I wrote on my phone in 2019, staring at myself in the mirror of an airport toilet — I looked so exhausted but there was no way I wasn’t going to keep going! “I Go” is basically me motivating myself, finding courage and returning to a feeling of innocence. I hope people feel the same sense of positivity when they hear it.
Listen below.