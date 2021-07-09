Romy – “You’re Not Alone In The Rhythm Of The Night” (Olive & Corona Cover)

Last year, the xx’s Romy Madley Croft, recording simply as Romy, released her debut solo single, the absolute banger “Lifetime.” Romy also announced that she was working on her first solo album, and we don’t know what’s going on with that. But right now, we get to hear her reinterpreting a couple of ’90s dance-pop jams as solo lullabies. That’s pretty great, too!

Romy recently recorded an at-home session for Apple Music. The three-track session has Romy doing stripped down solo versions of “Lifetime” and the xx classic “Angels.” For the third song, though, Romy takes a couple of euphoric ’90s club songs and does them her way. In one medley track, she blends “You’re Not Alone,” the 1996 UK chart-topper from the British duo Olive, with “Rhythm Of The Night,” the thumping classic from the Italian group Corona. The xx have been translating club sounds into quiet, intimate reveries for a long time, so it’s no surprise that Romy’s version of both tracks is gorgeous.

Talking about the covers, Romy says, “Both songs remind me of when I was about 17 and started going to gay bars in London. The lyrics of ‘You’re Not Alone’ resonate with the feeling of community I found in those bars and clubs and the friends I made and treasure to this day. I still love dancing to ‘The Rhythm of the Night.’ It was fun to strip these dance songs down to their core and still feel so much emotion from them.” Check out Romy’s full Apple Music session and the videos for “You’re Not Alone” and “Rhythm Of The Night” below.