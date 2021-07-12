Watch Jack Antonoff Debut Bleachers’ Zadie Smith Collab “91” In Tiny Desk Concert

Jack Antonoff is releasing a new Bleachers album, Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, at the end of the month. The album opens with a track called “91,” which has a songwriting credit from famous writer Zadie Smith. Antonoff revealed news of the collaboration in a recent Rolling Stone interview.

“Zadie Smith, who I really love, kind of helped me frame it,” he said, adding later on: “I think last time I saw her, I ran into her on the street… And then she came by and [I] was playing her stuff in the studio. There was even a melody thing she had a note on, which she was 100 percent right about.”

Antonoff played a version of “91” on an Instagram Live last year, though at the time we didn’t know he had worked on it with Smith. He performed it again as the opener to his just-released NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Watch below.

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night is out 7/30 via RCA.