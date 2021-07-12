Radiohead Officially Release “Very 2021” Remix Of “Creep”

Back in March, Thom Yorke made another foray into the fashion world, when he reunited with Jun Takahashi to soundtrack the designer’s Undercover Fall 2021 show Creep Very. (Previously, Yorke and Jonny Greenwood made a Radiohead megamix for Takahashi’s 2017 Paris Fashion Week show.) This time around, Yorke provided a new remix of “Creep.” Now, he’s officially released it as the “Very 2021” remix.

Yorke’s new version of “Creep” turns it into a sprawling, ghostly version of the song. Slowed down and stretched to nine minutes, Yorke’s voice floats above scratchy acoustic guitars and, eventually, some pretty striking synth atmospherics. If the band still hates this remnant from their early, less experimental days, you could see how this new version fits a bit more into the latter-day Radiohead aesthetic. Check it out below.