Radiohead Officially Release “Very 2021” Remix Of “Creep”

New Music July 12, 2021 7:37 PM By Ryan Leas

Radiohead Officially Release “Very 2021” Remix Of “Creep”

New Music July 12, 2021 7:37 PM By Ryan Leas

Back in March, Thom Yorke made another foray into the fashion world, when he reunited with Jun Takahashi to soundtrack the designer’s Undercover Fall 2021 show Creep Very. (Previously, Yorke and Jonny Greenwood made a Radiohead megamix for Takahashi’s 2017 Paris Fashion Week show.) This time around, Yorke provided a new remix of “Creep.” Now, he’s officially released it as the “Very 2021” remix.

Yorke’s new version of “Creep” turns it into a sprawling, ghostly version of the song. Slowed down and stretched to nine minutes, Yorke’s voice floats above scratchy acoustic guitars and, eventually, some pretty striking synth atmospherics. If the band still hates this remnant from their early, less experimental days, you could see how this new version fits a bit more into the latter-day Radiohead aesthetic. Check it out below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Like A Prayer”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    How Italian Rockers Måneskin’s Terrible Four Seasons Cover From 2017 Took Over Spotify

    1 day ago

    The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest