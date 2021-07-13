BTS, Lorde, Billie Eilish, Metallica, Many Others To Play Global Citizen Fest 2021

News July 13, 2021 By Tom Breihan

Every year, the Global Citizen initiative puts on a big show to encourage companies and philanthropists to donate money to fight poverty, restore destroyed trees, and aid other worthy causes. Naturally, the way they do this is through huge and star-studded concerts throughout the world. This year, the Global Citizen Festival will be a 24-hour marathon that’ll take place across six different continents. (It would be cool if it was happening on all seven, but I guess nobody could get, like, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and H.E.R. to rock a show at a research station in Antarctica.)

The organizers of the Global Citizen Festival just announced this year’s lineup of performers, which is utterly absurd and which features dozens of big stars from around the planet. Those performers include BTS — who, I stand corrected, are easily the biggest thing in the world right now — as well as Lorde, Metallica, the Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Duran Duran, Christine And The Queens, Coldplay, Usher, Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo, among many others.

The entire show will air live around the world on ABC, YouTube, Hulu, BBC, FX, and Twitter. Performances will happen in cities like New York, Los Angeles, London, Seoul, Lagos, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, and Sydney. The whole thing goes down 9/25.

