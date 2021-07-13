The five-piece punk band La Armada formed two decades ago in the Dominican Republic, and they’ve called Chicago their home base for more than half of that time. So when La Armada open their new three-song EP Opías with a sound clip of some Fox News ghoul talking about “massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people,” the band clearly wants it known that these fuckheads are targeting them.

La Armada’s sound feels like an appropriate reaction to that bullshit. La Armada play a frantic-but-commanding version of hardcore punk. They draw on metal and on post-hardcore, and there’s a whole lot of go-for-broke physical grace in the way they attack their songs. The band’s lyrics are in both English and Spanish, and they’re often about the sort of widespread apathy that lets people like that Fox News host get away with making the world harder for other people.

Right now, La Armada are working on a new album. On their Bandcamp page, they write, “By purchasing this EP you are helping us continue to push the band forward.” You’re also getting three furious blasts of music. Check them out below.

<a href="https://laarmada.bandcamp.com/album/op-as-ep">Opías EP by La Armada</a>

The Opías EP is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.