Morly – “Wasted”

New Music July 14, 2021 4:09 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Morly announced her debut album, ‘Til I Start Speaking, which arrives after a string of EPs that stretch back to 2015. Lead single “Dance To You” was an elegant sigh and the album’s next single is more of the same, with a choral gospel component and Katy Morley’s powerful voice singing about an intoxication that gets to be far too much: “How do I stop the rush? When will I learn I’ve had enough? I swore, just a little more, and you’d feel it too.” Check it out below.

‘Til I Start Speaking is out 8/20 via Cascine.

