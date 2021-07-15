In 2003 and 2004, the composer William Basinski released a four-volume series of albums that he called The Disintegration Loops. The music — the sound of old tape loops decaying into nothingness — sounded oddly reassuring, especially in the wake of what was happening at the time. Basinski finished recording the final volume of those albums on the morning of 9/11 after watching the attacks from his Brooklyn rooftop. He used an image of New York, full of smoke and dust, as the Disintegration Loops cover art, and he dedicated the albums to the victims of those attacks. Now, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Basinski will perform The Disintegration Loops in New York.

Basinski, who released the album Lamentations last year, is getting ready for a tour that’ll take him to festivals like Basilica Soundscape, Treefort, and Unsound. The tour will begin in New York on 9/11, with Basinski and the American Contemporary Music Ensemble giving a special performance of The Disintegration Loops at Ambient Church. Check out the dates for the tour below.

TOUR DATES:

9/11 – New York, NY @ Riverside Church

9/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

9/17-19 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape

9/23 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

9/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Deep Blue

9/25 – Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

9/26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

10/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

10/07 – Iowa City, IA @ Old Capitol Senate Chambers, University of Iowa *

10/08 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

10/10 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Arts

10/22-23 – Miami, FL @ III Points, Miami, FL

* with Faten Kanaan