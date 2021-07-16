Stream Drakeo The Ruler’s New Mixtape Ain’t That The Truth

New Music July 16, 2021 1:19 PM By Tom Breihan

New Music July 16, 2021 1:19 PM By Tom Breihan

Drakeo The Ruler spent years in jail, and now he’s making up for lost time. Ever since he accepted a plea deal and got out of jail last November, Drakeo has been on an absolute tear. In the past few months, Drakeo has released the mixtapes We Know The Truth and The Truth Hurts, and he and his brother Ralfy The Plug have released the collaborative project A Cold Day In Hell. Today, we get another new Drakeo tape, and the man does not sound even remotely tired on this one.

Drakeo’s new tape, continuing with the whole “truth” theme, is called Ain’t That The Truth. On first listen, it’s really good. Drakeo has a particular personal style, and he barely ever deviates from it. He’s deep in that style on Ain’t That The Truth, but his punchlines hit a little harder than usual. Drakeo is an influential figure in West Coast underground rap, but nobody else really sounds like him, and he’s got a great understanding of the kind of beats that fit his voice. Hazy, bass-heavy tracks like “Black Buttons” really bring out the best in him.

Drakeo had a song with Drake earlier this year, but Ain’t That The Truth doesn’t rely much on guest stars. The tape features multiple appearances from Ralfy, and it’s also got verses from people like EST Gee, Shy Glizzy, Peezy, and — yee — Tory Lanez. You can stream the tape below.

