Yesterday when LA underground-rap hero Drakeo The Ruler dropped his long-awaited Drake collaboration “Talk To Me,” he announced that his new album The Truth Hurts would be out next week. Maybe plans changed, or maybe that was just a tease. Today, Drakeo has come out with the entire album.

Drakeo The Ruler recently spent years in jail, a long and sordid saga that involved one acquittal and one re-trial. Drakeo accepted a plea deal and got out in November, and he’s already released two full-lengths. The Truth Hurts follows We Know The Truth, which came out back in December. Drake collaboration or no Drake collaboration, The Truth Hurts is almost entirely Drakeo in his comfort zone, muttering intricate shit-talk over clipped, propulsive, distinctly Californian production. In fact, Drakeo seems to know that “Talk To Me” doesn’t exactly fit with the rest of his sound, since the song and its radio edit appear last on the album.

Other than Drake and Travis Scott protege Don Tolliver, the guests on The Truth Hurts are Drakeo’s underground-rap peers, both from California and from outside. The album features appearances from people like Ralfy The Plug, Icewear Vezzo, and KrispyLife Kidd. Drakeo’s late protege Ketchy The Great, who died last week, shows up on multiple songs. We’ve already posted “Talk To Me” and the early single “Too Icey,” and now you can stream the album below.

Drakeo also recently paid tribute to Ketchy The Great on his song “Long Live The Greatest,” which isn’t on The Truth Hurts. Here’s that song:

The Truth Hurts is out now on Stinc Team.