LA Rapper Ketchy The Great Dead

Ketchy The Great, a star of the LA rap underground and a member of Drakeo The Ruler’s Stinc Team crew, has died. Pitchfork has confirmed Ketchy’s death, and Drakeo claims on Twitter that Ketchy died after being hit by a car. Ketchy’s age is currently unconfirmed.

Ketchy and the rest of the Stinc Team started making noise in Los Angeles in the mid-’10s, with Ketchy appearing on the original version of Drakeo’s 2015 breakout “Mr. Get Dough.” The Stinc Team’s style, clearly descended from hyphy and jerk music, had its own jittery energy. In their videos, the striking and muscular Ketchy always made an impression. As a rapper, he delivered his lines in a raw, ravaged bark of a voice that contrasted with the jumpy playfulness of his music.

Ketchy released his solo EP Ketchup Packet and his breakout single “If I Go Broke” in 2017. Shortly thereafter, Ketchy also appeared on big tracks like Drakeo’s “Pippy Long Stockin” and Shoreline Mafia’s “Spaceship.” Early in 2018, though, police arrested Drake and the rest of the Stinc Team on charges surrounding a 2016 shooting, holding them on gang-related charges. Ketchy, never a suspect in the shooting, spent most of the last three years in jail. While in jail, Ketchy released his 2019 mixtape Free Sauce. Since coming home, Ketchy got back to work with Drakeo and his fellow Stinc Team members. Ketchy appeared on Drakeo’s “Stincs Got You Mad” single and on tracks from Drakeo’s late-2020 mixtape We Know The Truth. The video for “For Real,” one of the tracks that features Ketchy, just came out six days ago.

Below, check out some of Ketchy’s work.