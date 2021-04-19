The influential LA underground rap star Drakeo The Ruler spent most of the past few years in jail, awaiting trial on shooting and conspiracy charges. (In that time, he was acquitted on murder charges, but the DA re-filed charges and held him without bail.) Back in November, Drakeo came to a plea deal and finally went free. In the time since then, Drakeo has made up for lost time. He’s released two full-length projects, We Know The Truth and The Truth Hurts. He’s also showed up on a lot of other artists’ tracks, including, just in the past few days, songs from ALLBLACK and Saweetie. Yesterday, Drakeo released a whole new album, and this one is a collaboration with his brother.

Drakeo and his brother Ralfy The Plug are both members of the Stinc Team crew, and they’ve been rapping together for years. Ralfy also recently spent time in jail on the same charges that had Drakeo locked up for so long. Yesterday, Drakeo and Ralfy released the collaborative mixtape A Cold Day In Hell. The tape is dedicated to the memory of the Stinc Team member Ketchy The Great, who died a couple of months ago. Drake and Ralfy released the tape yesterday because it was Ketchy’s birthday.

A Cold Day In Hell has a couple of appearances from Ketchy, and it’s also got Drakeo’s Ketchy tribute “Long Live The Greatest.” A few other recent Drakeo singles also appear on the tape, like the hard Shordie Shordie collab “Just Retire” and the euphoric posse cut “Stincs Got You Mad.” Rappers like Lil Yachty, Rio Da Yung OG, RMC Mike, and Jay Critch also make appearances. Stream A Cold Day In Hell below.