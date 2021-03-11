Drakeo The Ruler – “Just Retire” (Feat. Ralfy The Plug & Shordie Shordie)

Young LA rap legend Drakeo The Ruler got out of jail in November, coming to a plea deal on a case that had had him locked up for years. Since then, Drakeo has gone into overdrive. In the past three months, Drakeo has released two full-length mixtapes, We Know The Truth and The Truth Hurts. Now Drakeo is working on another mixtape. (This next one is called Ain’t That The Truth. A theme seems to be emerging here.) Today, he came out with the first single.

“Just Retire” is Drakeo firing on all cylinders. Drakeo releases a lot of music, and most of it is good, but this one is really good. The track has a murky, ominous beat from Bruce24k, the producer behind Drakeo classics like “Flu Flamming” and “Big Banc Uchies.” It’s a taunting song, with Drakeo sounding even raspier than usual and muttering provocations: “He’s never comin’ back, and that’s that, just retire/ Big machete on the K, I’m Mike Myers/ Caught him slickin’ on the job, he got fired/ Shouldn’t be wolfin’ on the net if you tired.”

“Just Retire” also has impressive verses from Ralfy The Plug, Drakeo’s brother and frequent collaborator, and from the ascendant Baltimore rapper Shordie Shordie, whose melodic scraggle nicely complements Drakeo’s whole approach. In the video, Drakeo rocks a Hawaiian shirt and a bucket hat with serious panache, and Shordie Shordie shows just how thick his Baltimore accent is on the outro. (The Baltimore accent, I will have you know, is the best accent in the world.) Check it out below.

Ain’t That The Truth doesn’t have a release date yet, but we probably won’t have to wait long.