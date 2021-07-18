Folk Implosion Reunite For First New Music In 22 Years

Lou Barlow and John Davis are making new Folk Implosion music. Barlow shared a photo of the pair on his social media over the weekend, teasing a reunion and pointing to an up-and-running Instagram account that features some details about their first new music together in 22 years.

Barlow and Davis started making songs together as Folk Implosion back in 1993 with the Walk Through This World With The Folk Implosion EP. They released three albums together — 1994’s Take A Look Inside, 1997’s Dare To Be Surprised, and 1999’s One Part Lullaby — and then Davis left the project, leaving Barlow to make one more album, 2003’s The New Folk Implosion, on his own before closing up shop. During their time together, they also were a big component of Barlow’s soundtrack to Larry Clark’s Kids.

Here’s the posts about the reunion: