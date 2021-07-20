The Month In Jazz – July 2021

People still don’t understand what Miles Davis was doing in the 1980s. That goes for record companies as well as critics (and, to a lesser degree, listeners). Sony Music, the label that owns most of his catalog, seems to prefer to think of his career as having ended in 1970. Bitches Brew has been granted icon status and celebrated with multiple reissues of varying degrees of deluxe-ness, but the music that followed has been given far more cursory treatment. The final volume in the generally excellent mid-2000s series of boxes, The Complete On The Corner Sessions, which covered his studio output from 1972 to 1975, is out of print. And his post-comeback albums — The Man With The Horn, We Want Miles, Star People, Decoy, and You’re Under Arrest — have never been given any kind of reassessment. We Want Miles and Star People are only available as import CDs in the US; meanwhile the former, a live album from 1981, has been expanded to a double CD in Japan.

For some reason, people’s brains break down when they try to fit the Miles Davis of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s into the mental frame labeled “jazz musician.” The image of the jazz musician was pretty much codified in the 1940s and 1950s: sharp suits, cigarettes, sunglasses, a certain stoic cool with maybe just a trickle of sweat descending at one’s temple. Miles Davis helped establish that paradigm; he was featured in magazines’ best-dressed lists back then. But the people who admired his style of the 1950s and mid-1960s recoiled when he started dressing like a member of Sly And The Family Stone. Perhaps unsurprisingly, they blamed it on his young then-wife, Betty. So how come even after Betty Davis vanished from his life, he continued to dress that way?

And when he came back in the ’80s, things were even worse, from their perspective. In the ’80s, Miles Davis, who had often been standoffish, even hostile to the audience before, was all about stardom and playing the showbiz game. Beginning with 1983’s Decoy, his albums featured his own face prominently on their covers, and he wore shiny designer outfits both onstage and off. He was selling himself as a celebrity as much as he was selling the music he was making.

His campaign for stardom peaked with the 1985 album You’re Under Arrest . That was the record on which he covered three recent pop and R&B hits — the Michael Jackson song “Human Nature,” D Train’s “Something On Your Mind,” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” At one point, he’d been planning an entire album of pop covers, but most were shelved. Both the Lauper and Jackson tunes got radio play, though, and were actual hits in Europe. In concert, they became highlights of his sets, and often stretched well beyond the 10-minute mark. There’s a 20-CD box, The Complete Miles Davis At Montreux, that documents almost a dozen live shows from 1973 to 1991, and he performed “Human Nature,” “Time After Time,” or both at every one of them, except for the 1973 show and a 1991 concert where he was performing the orchestral music from his albums with Gil Evans. And the crowd went wild every time he played them.

The music on You’re Under Arrest owes a lot to ’80s R&B; it sounds like Prince, or Cameo, or any number of other groups having big radio hits at the time, just with a trumpet instead of a lead vocalist. But the mainstream music press was intent on guarding the divide between jazz and pop, and keeping Miles on the same side of the fence he’d been in the 1950s. Rolling Stone gave the album to Francis Davis, a jazz critic, to review, and while he noted the “reinforced guitar and synthesizer licks, which suggest that Miles, like the rest of us, has been listening closely to Purple Rain,” he still concluded his review by saying, “Poor Miles. As a thinking man’s pop star, he’s unbankable in a market that increasingly depends on conditioned reflex. As a jazz blue blood, he’s been trading on credit for far too long. To judge from the cover photograph, what with his embroidered jacket and leather trousers, even his fashion sense has deserted him: in jazz, smart Italian suits are back in, thanks to Davis’ anointed heir and label mate, Wynton Marsalis.”

Count the assumptions at work in those four sentences. Miles Davis wasn’t an independent artist pursuing an individual path, creating something new; he was an aging jazz musician who’d gone astray somehow… but maybe Wynton Marsalis, his anointed heir — anointed by whom? — could lead him back onto the path of righteousness. It’s absurd.

Davis was dressing the part of who he wanted to be — an across-the-board Black celebrity. He used his music as a springboard in the ’80s, taking acting roles on Miami Vice and Crime Story and making TV commercials for Honda scooters in the US, and tapes and liquor in Japan. It’s worth noting that the other artists Honda used in that same ad campaign were Lou Reed, Grace Jones, and Devo, and Miles looked more like them than any jazz musician his age. He worked really hard to break out of the jazz ghetto. He showed up on VH1 as a guest VJ. He was interviewed on 60 Minutes. He played on The Arsenio Hall Show and Saturday Night Live. He made a cameo in the Bill Murray movie Scrooged, and actually acted in the movie Dingo. He was doing everything he could to get people to see him not as a jazz musician, but as a star — and, crucially, a Black star. He noted in his autobiography that when he’d been playing acoustic jazz, he couldn’t get on late night TV. But in the ’80s, returned from self-imposed exile, opportunities were strewn at his feet like rose petals, and he took pretty much every one that was offered.

He changed his approach to the music, too. In the 1960s, with his acoustic quintet, and in the 1970s with his funk-rock band, he’d played uninterrupted shows featuring extended collective improvisation, but his ’80s concerts were all about discrete tunes, spotlit solos, and breaks for applause. He acknowledged his bandmates and the audience much more than he’d done in the ’50s and ’60s, often smiling at the crowd and announcing players’ names after their solos. He even made music videos for the title tracks of both “Decoy” and “Tutu,” the latter clip directed by Spike Lee.

But none of it was what the jazz business wanted from him. Since his death, the music he made in his final decade has been treated as a footnote, and I think it has everything to do with marketing. These records are not jazz records. Period. They’re electric funk records, and damn good ones. And the jazz business needs Miles Davis to be its standard bearer. So do jazz critics, many of whom were deeply wounded by his change of direction because it flew in the face of the idea they hold most dear, which is that jazz is innately superior to all other forms of music, especially those that outsell it by a factor of ten. It’s a shame that an entire decade of vital, creative work can be shoved aside just because it presents an inconvenient narrative, and doesn’t help sell the latest repackaging of Kind Of Blue.

Fortunately, Warner Music is doing a lot better at honoring Miles Davis’s final decade of creative output than Sony. In 2019, they put out Rubberband, an album of pieces from a scrapped album and some reworked demos; it wasn’t great, but it had its moments. Now they’ve released Merci Miles! Live At Vienne, a complete concert from July 1, 1991, a little less than three months before his death on September 28 of that year. I’ve long argued that Davis’ ’80s bands were a lot stronger and more interesting than they’re given credit for being, and this set — like the Complete Miles Davis At Montreux box — makes that argument a lot easier to present.

The band on this tour included Kenny Garrett on alto sax, Deron Johnson on keyboards, Foley McCreary on “lead bass” (a bass tuned up one octave to function as a guitar), bassist Richard Patterson, and drummer Ricky Wellman. They play only eight songs in an hour and twenty minutes, and they stretch out in a big way right from the start. They open with a nearly 16-minute version of “Hannibal,” from 1989’s Amandla, the last studio album Davis released in his lifetime. That’s followed by “Human Nature” and “Time After Time”; those are 18 and 10 minutes long, respectively, and the version of “Human Nature” is actually a pretty radical deconstruction. He’d been playing it for six years, and knew it inside and out, so as with the jazz standards he performed with his final acoustic quintet, he could basically hint at the melody and then jet off into the stratosphere.

The rest of the set is even more adventurous, and provides some real surprises, even for longtime fans. The creative exchange between Davis and Prince has been the subject of discussion for decades. Davis spoke rhapsodically about Prince in his autobiography, and they attempted to work together several times in the mid ’80s. The recent Sign O’ The Times super deluxe box features a live DVD on which Davis guests with Prince’s band. And the set list on Merci Miles! includes two songs Prince wrote for Davis, never before released in any form.

According to PrinceVault.com, “Penetration” and “Jailbait” were originally written and recorded in 1988 for an album by Prince’s project Madhouse, which was scrapped. In January 1991, he sent them to Davis along with a third piece, “A Girl And Her Puppy,” thinking he would lay trumpet parts down and send them back. Instead, Davis rehearsed them with his band and recorded studio versions in March 1991. Those recordings have never been released. He also added “Penetration” and “Jailbait” to the live set.

You can tell in about five seconds that “Penetration” is a Prince song. It has the head-nodding groove that he was deploying all over the Black Album and Lovesexy, but Davis and the band put their own spin on it. Patterson’s bass is dub-deep and Wellman is playing a hard funk beat that nods to go-go at times. Johnson takes an extended electric piano-esque solo, while Davis stays mostly in the background, coming in to riff on the melody in unison with Garrett before the saxophonist takes a solo full of screaming long tones and crowd-pleasing crescendos.

“Penetration” leads directly into an even faster, harder track, “Wrinkle,” which Davis and band played live for several years at the end of the ’80s but never released on an album until it showed up on Rubberband. That’s followed by a version of “Amandla,” and then “Jailbait,” which is a thick, greasy blues groove punctuated by massive keyboard stabs. Davis was an absolute master of the blues, and his opening solo is patient but fierce and precise, setting up a wild organ eruption from Johnson and a final statement from Garrett.

I don’t expect everyone to love ’80s Miles as much as I do. But if you’ve given this portion of his catalog a miss until now, Merci Miles! Live At Vienne is very much worth hearing… once you’ve heard We Want Miles, You’re Under Arrest, Tutu, and Amandla. At the very least, the two Prince compositions (“Penetration” in particular) are a fascinating discographical footnote.

