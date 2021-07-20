Amygdala – “A Kind Of Death In Life”

San Antonio’s Amygdala are one of our greatest, most underrated punk bands. Their ferocious racket draws on screamo, sludge metal, and crust, and it comes out sounding like feverish, fearless, expressionist hardcore. Bandleader Bianca Quiñones has one of the world’s greatest screams, and she roars about racism and sexual violence with the urgency that those things demand. Amygdala’s 2019 album Our Voices Will Soar Forever was my favorite hardcore album of that year, and they followed it last year with “Where Have All The Windows Gone,” a towering eight-minute epic that they contributed to the benefit compilation Shut It Down. Today, Amygdala announce that they’ve teamed up with the Richmond band Listless for a new split LP, and they’ve shared an ass-kicker of a new song.

Listless are a perfect match for Amygdala. Like Amygdala, Listless come from the world of DIY hardcore without really fitting into any of the established subgenre scenes of that world. (On their Bandcamp, Listless call themselves a “six-piece revenge band,” and it would be great it “revenge” became a genre name.) Listless released their self-titled debut EP in 2018, and two members of the group are also in the metallic, experimental screamo group .Gif From God.

The Amygdala/Listless split is coming in September. By way of announcement, Amygdala have shared the short, intense, blood-gurgling lurch “A Kind Of Death In Life.” On that track, they sound passionate and warlike. Listless’ side of the split will feature “No Remorse,” a brutal noise-rock track that the band released as a one-off last year, but they haven’t dropped any of the newer songs yet. Below, listen to “A Kind Of Death In Life.”

<a href="https://getbetterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/amygdala-listless-split">Amygdala/Listless "Split" by Amygdala</a>

The Amygdala/Listless split is out 9/17 on Get Better Records/Quiet Year Records/Lengua Enfurecida Discos.