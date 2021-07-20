DāM-FunK – “Above The Fray”

New Music July 20, 2021 10:48 PM By Peter Helman

DāM-FunK just released Architecture III, the latest in his series of instrumental electronic EPs, in April. And today, he’s announcing Above The Fray, his first proper studio album since 2015’s Invite The Light. As he tells Pitchfork:

In 2015 I did an album called Invite The Light… I invited the light back then which brought me above the fray. I’ve been learning that I want to keep the narrative positive and uplifting, I want to humbly interject into the game cats like myself who on any given day can listen to “Black Superman” by Above The Law and at the same time listen to Larry Heard, Prince, Happy The Man, Barry White, or Prefab Sprout.

Along with the announcement, DāM-FunK is also sharing the record’s title track, a squelchy synth-funk instrumental. Listen to it below.

Above The Fray is out 7/30 via Glydezone.

Comments

