An animated movie based on Juice WRLD’s music is in development, according to Deadline. It’s being scripted by Jaboukie Young-White, who writes for The Daily Show and also tweets a lot.

The rapper passed away in December 2019. A posthumous album, Legends Never Die, was released around this time last year. Another posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, is expected soon.

The project is being produced by the newly-launched Modern Magic.