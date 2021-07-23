Watch Japanese Breakfast Cover Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again”

News July 23, 2021 11:03 AM By Peter Helman

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, fresh off of her great new album Jubilee, has been working on a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again.” In her wellness diary in Vanity Fair from April, she wrote, “I struggle to learn a Dolly Parton cover with three key changes, but boy does it make me happy. I dare you to listen to ‘Here You Come Again’ without smiling.” And last night, during her concert at the National in Richmond, Virginia, she broke out the cover for the first time and presumably made quite a few people smile. Watch and listen below.

