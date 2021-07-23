Watch John Legend, Keith Urban, Angélique Kidjo, & Alejandro Sanz Sing “Imagine” At Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
After Cornelius resigned from his position as composer for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony following a bullying scandal, someone must’ve decided to put Gal Gadot in charge. Because today’s opening ceremony featured, that’s right, a bunch of famous people singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”
John Legend, Keith Urban, Angélique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz, and the Suginami Junior Chorus — representing the Americas, Oceania, Africa, Europe, and Asia, respectively — joined forces to sing a dramatic rendition of “Imagine” arranged by Hans Zimmer. Yoko Ono expressed support for the performance on Twitter.
This isn’t the first time that “Imagine” has popped up at the Olympics. A bunch of Korean singers performed it at the 2018 winter games in PyeongChang, a children’s choir sang it to close out the 2012 games in London, Peter Gabriel did it at the 2006 Turin Olympics, and Stevie Wonder performed it at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.